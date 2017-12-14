SWCD presents project overview to Lincoln County Commissioners



Dale Sterzinger gave a PowerPoint presentation on various erosion prevention methods in use throughout Lincoln County.

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com



During the Dec. 7 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Dale Sterzinger of the Lincoln County Soil and Water Conservation District office showed an hour-long power point presentation containing photos and information on various methods of soil erosion prevention currently in use in Lincoln County.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.