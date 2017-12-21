Grizzlies top defending State Champs Madison Bulldogs
December 21, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team hosted the season opener in The Barn on Dec. 11, defeating the Madison Bulldogs 133.525 to 130.2. Madison is the defending State Champion in South Dakota winning the past four state titles and have accumulated 20 in the program’s history.
Sophie Johnson was the Grizzlies’ top finisher on the vault, taking second place (8.825)…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |