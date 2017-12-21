Gymnasts post season high score at Milbank Saturday
December 21, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR Grizzlies traveled to Milbank on Dec. 16 to take part in the annual Lewis Family Drug Gymnastics Invitational. The Grizzlies finished second behind the Deuel Cardinals posting a season high score of 136.55. Other teams participating were Milbank (128.15), Wagner-Bon Homme (120.3), Sisseton (116.7), Morris Area (113.35) and Britton-Hecla (113.3). “Deuel is going to be tough to beat this season and are on track to win the South Dakota State Meet in Class A,” said Coach Sherri Johnson.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.