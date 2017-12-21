Gymnasts post season high score at Milbank Saturday

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Griz­zlies traveled to Milbank on Dec. 16 to take part in the annual Lewis Family Drug Gymnastics Invitational. The Grizzlies finished second behind the Deuel Cardinals posting a sea­son high score of 136.55. Other teams participating were Milbank (128.15), Wagner-Bon Homme (120.3), Sisseton (116.7), Morris Area (113.35) and Britton-Hecla (113.3). “Deuel is going to be tough to beat this season and are on track to win the South Dakota State Meet in Class A,” said Coach Sherri John­son.

