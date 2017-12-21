Gymnasts split on the road
December 21, 2017
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team traveled to Milbank on Dec. 5 to take on the Bulldogs. The Grizzlies defeated Milbank 133.551 to 126.4. to record their first win of the season. On Dec. 7, the Grizzlies headed north once again to take on the Deuel Cardinals. Deuel defeated Hendricks-RTR 139.5 to 134.35.
Coach Sherri Johnson was happy with her team’s efforts…
