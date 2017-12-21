Just For Kix off to successful start



Harper Petersen during Saturday’s show.

By Mark Wilmes

Back in August, Robyn Condelli of Marshall began the process of starting up Tyler’s first-ever Just For Kix dance program. Condelli, wife of RTR band instructor Justin Condelli, had been dancing since she was a fourth-grader in Olivia. Just For Kix is a nationwide program, teaching multiple types of dance to children as young as two through seniors in high school. Condelli continued her own dance participation through high school and college. She started teaching dance as a sophomore at Olivia.

A meet and greet was held on Aug. 29 in Tyler and the program has continued to grow in the weeks since that first meeting…

