Knights survive Lakers with 71-69 Camden Conference win

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys had their hands full last Tuesday in Cottonwood. The home­town Lakeview Lakers had some large individu­als playing the game of basketball against the smaller Knights. The Lak­ers used that size to pre­vent some easy baskets and also to help them with the RTR press. The game was one exciting af­fair as there were 13 lead changes in the game, eight of them occurring in the second half. In the end, the Knights were able to hold off the Lakers in a rather important confer­ence win.

Both teams scored 14 points the first nine min­utes of play, even though the visiting Knights had a five-point lead when the score was 10-5…

