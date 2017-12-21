Knights survive Lakers with 71-69 Camden Conference win
December 21, 2017
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR boys had their hands full last Tuesday in Cottonwood. The hometown Lakeview Lakers had some large individuals playing the game of basketball against the smaller Knights. The Lakers used that size to prevent some easy baskets and also to help them with the RTR press. The game was one exciting affair as there were 13 lead changes in the game, eight of them occurring in the second half. In the end, the Knights were able to hold off the Lakers in a rather important conference win.
Both teams scored 14 points the first nine minutes of play, even though the visiting Knights had a five-point lead when the score was 10-5…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.