Lady Knights lose to very good Panther squad, 74-43
December 21, 2017
Mya Christensen works the ball up the court against TMB during last week’s game against the Panthers.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Lady Knights ran into a buzzsaw last Tuesday in Tyler as the TMB Panthers used full court pressure to put a hurting on the Knights. The Panthers would race to a quick 12-0 advantage during the first four minutes of play. The score became 17-0 before the Knights put a positive number on the board. The Lady Knights did go on a 12-6 run to narrow their deficit to single digits, but another run of 10 points by the Panthers made the score 33-14. The visitors from Tracy led at the half 50-25.
