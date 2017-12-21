Lady Knights lose to very good Panther squad, 74-43



Mya Christensen works the ball up the court against TMB during last week’s game against the Panthers.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights ran into a buzzsaw last Tues­day in Tyler as the TMB Panthers used full court pressure to put a hurting on the Knights. The Pan­thers would race to a quick 12-0 advantage during the first four minutes of play. The score became 17-0 be­fore the Knights put a posi­tive number on the board. The Lady Knights did go on a 12-6 run to narrow their deficit to single digits, but another run of 10 points by the Panthers made the score 33-14. The visitors from Tracy led at the half 50-25.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.