Santa Claus visits Ruthton
December 21, 2017
It was activities and refreshments for people of all ages at Saturday’s BRCO holiday event at the Ruthton Community Center.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Ruthton Community Center was bustling with plenty of pre-holiday action on Saturday as the Buffalo Ridge Community Organization (BRCO) hosted its annual holiday event. Those attending were asked to donate a nonperishable food item for the Tyler Food Shelf.
Games were available for all ages, as well as coffee, hot chocolate, cider, rolls, popcorn and juice boxes…
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |