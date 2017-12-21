Santa Claus visits Ruthton

It was activities and refreshments for people of all ages at Saturday’s BRCO holiday event at the Ruthton Community Center.

By Mark Wilmes

The Ruthton Commu­nity Center was bustling with plenty of pre-holiday action on Saturday as the Buffalo Ridge Commu­nity Organization (BRCO) hosted its annual holiday event. Those attending were asked to donate a nonperishable food item for the Tyler Food Shelf.

Games were available for all ages, as well as cof­fee, hot chocolate, cider, rolls, popcorn and juice boxes…

