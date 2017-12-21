Santa Claus visits Ruthton

December 21, 2017

It was activities and refreshments for people of all ages at Saturday’s BRCO holiday event at the Ruthton Community Center.

By Mark Wilmes
The Ruthton Commu­nity Center was bustling with plenty of pre-holiday action on Saturday as the Buffalo Ridge Commu­nity Organization (BRCO) hosted its annual holiday event. Those attending were asked to donate a nonperishable food item for the Tyler Food Shelf.
Games were available for all ages, as well as cof­fee, hot chocolate, cider, rolls, popcorn and juice boxes…

