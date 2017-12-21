Sharing at Christmas



Emily Kern (left) and Brooke Thomsen wrapping presents.

By Mark Wilmes

Christmas is for Sharing has provided the basic needs of many families in our communities at Christmas for nearly 20 years. During that time, we have had individuals, families, Sunday School classes, 4-H groups, churches and other groups give donations or volunteer each year to buy gifts for family members. This year two RTR groups, the National Honor Society and the FFA, have had active events to raise money for the program. Honor Society Advisor Alissa Moat said five families are slated to get donations this year in the area.

RTR students recently spent some time on a Sunday to purchase and wrap presents for the Christmas is For Sharing program.