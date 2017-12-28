Hole-in-the-Mountain Park designated as Regional Park



By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

Teresa Schreurs of DSI and Daryl Schlapkohl of the Lincoln County Parks Department spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners during the Dec. 19 meeting regarding the desig­nation of Hole-in-the-Mountain Park as a Regional Park.

The designation has been in process for some time. Part of the process was designing a mas­ter plan of park improvement projects…

