Knights grab holiday tournament championship with win over RCC



The RTR Knights won the Adrian Holiday Tournament last week. Pictured left to right in front are Payton Hess, Cooper Hansen, Trent Kelley and Corbyn Sitzman; in back are Coach Ted Kern, Carter Hansen, Tucker Baune, Westin Kirk, Garrett Kern, Jared Baartman and Jared Hauswedell.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys rolled to their seventh straight win to open the season with a 74-51 victory over the Red Rock Central Falcons last Friday in Adrian. The Knights never trailed in this one as the intermis­sion score was 43-20.

Westin Kirk scored 10 points as the team had a score advantage of 11 points early when the score was 16-5. Three Ga­rett Kern 3-pointers saw a score of 41-16…

