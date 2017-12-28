Lady Knights fall to MCC Rebels



Catherine Vogt puts up a shot around an MCC defender during last week’s game against the Rebels.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights and the MCC Rebels bat­tled overtime in Tyler last Friday before the Rebels rode home with a 73 to 72 victory over the Lady Knights. It was a tense af­fair the last seven minutes of the game as there were eight ties in those last min­utes before a Rebel player sunk a free throw with about six seconds remain­ing for their win.

