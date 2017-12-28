Lady Knights fall to MCC Rebels
December 28, 2017
Catherine Vogt puts up a shot around an MCC defender during last week’s game against the Rebels.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Lady Knights and the MCC Rebels battled overtime in Tyler last Friday before the Rebels rode home with a 73 to 72 victory over the Lady Knights. It was a tense affair the last seven minutes of the game as there were eight ties in those last minutes before a Rebel player sunk a free throw with about six seconds remaining for their win.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.