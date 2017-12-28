Lady Knights fall to Pipestone Area Arrows by 47-45 score
December 28, 2017
Tina Haroldson makes one of her last plays before suffering a serious knee injury later in the first half.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The two teams on Tuesday evening were evenly matched and everyone expected a close one. The RTR girls were hungry for a win and naturally the Arrows from Pipestone were not going down without a fight.
The game was a close battle with the Arrows pulling out a two-point win as the Lady Knights suffered their fourth straight loss. The Lady Knights had to play the game with three players missing because of illness…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.