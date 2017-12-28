Lady Knights fall to Pipestone Area Arrows by 47-45 score



Tina Haroldson makes one of her last plays before suffering a serious knee injury later in the first half.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The two teams on Tues­day evening were evenly matched and everyone expected a close one. The RTR girls were hungry for a win and naturally the Ar­rows from Pipestone were not going down without a fight.

The game was a close battle with the Arrows pulling out a two-point win as the Lady Knights suf­fered their fourth straight loss. The Lady Knights had to play the game with three players missing be­cause of illness…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.