Ringing in the New Year as a family

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Once kids become part of the picture, the all-night-long New Year’s Eve parties become a distant memory. Don’t let a grow­ing family stop you from celebrating the close of one year and the begin­ning of the next. Here are some family friendly tips for ringing in the New Year.

Whether you will cel­ebrate in a small group or a larger one, there are sev­eral kid friendly activities you can incorporate into the celebration. Rachel Norman from the blog “A Mother Far from Home” gives several tips for cel­ebrating with younger children.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.