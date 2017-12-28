RTR to drop participation in FLY
December 28, 2017
Interim Superintendent Lee Warne presented plaques to Pat O’Toole (left) and Terry Gordon for their years of service on the RTR Board of Directors.
By Mark Wilmes
Big changes will be coming to the RTR School District for the 2018-19 school year. After years of participating in the Flexible Learning Year (FLY), the school board voted to opt out of the program. RTR schools participated in FLY as part of a joint venture with the Hendricks and Lynd school districts, allowing a pre-Labor Day start to the school year. With the dissolution of the SWEC joint powers agreement with the two districts, RTR was out of compliance allowing them to participate in FLY. Interim Superintendent Lee Warne said the Department of Education indicated it would allow the district to remain in FLY if it desired to do so, or to go back to a September start used by most districts in the state.
