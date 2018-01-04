Grizzly gymnasts meet Brookings Bobcats at the Barn
January 4, 2018
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team hosted the Brookings Bobcats on Dec. 18 in The Barn.
The Bobcats won the annual match-up, 135.825 to 130.25.
“After our first two events we were basically tied with Brookings,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “Katie Ekema fell in warm ups and didn’t know until after the JV that she was unable to compete so we were down one gymnast…
