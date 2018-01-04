Grizzly gymnasts meet Brookings Bobcats at the Barn

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team hosted the Brookings Bobcats on Dec. 18 in The Barn.

The Bobcats won the an­nual match-up, 135.825 to 130.25.

“After our first two events we were basically tied with Brookings,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “Ka­tie Ekema fell in warm ups and didn’t know until af­ter the JV that she was unable to compete so we were down one gymnast…

