Gymnasts close out 2017 with victory against the Redmen
January 4, 2018
Senior Maddie Ekema, pictured performing on the balance beam in their victory over Sisseton, South Dakota, scored a season-high 7.85, helping her team score 134.45 and post the victory.
By Grizzly Sportswriters
The Hendricks-RTR gymnasts hosted Sisseton in a Christmas-themed match-up on Dec. 22, 2017.
The Grizzlies scored 134.45 to claim the win, bringing their dual record to 3-3 on the season. The Redmen scored 114.15 in their defeat.
Greta Johnson won the vault with a season high 8.925, followed by Cora Hofer (8.85) in second. Sophie Johnson and Maddie Ekema both scored 8.775 to tie for third…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |