Gymnasts close out 2017 with victory against the Redmen



Senior Maddie Ekema, pictured performing on the balance beam in their victory over Sisseton, South Dakota, scored a season-high 7.85, helping her team score 134.45 and post the victory.

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR gym­nasts hosted Sisseton in a Christmas-themed match-up on Dec. 22, 2017.

The Grizzlies scored 134.45 to claim the win, bringing their dual record to 3-3 on the season. The Redmen scored 114.15 in their defeat.

Greta Johnson won the vault with a season high 8.925, followed by Cora Hofer (8.85) in second. So­phie Johnson and Maddie Ekema both scored 8.775 to tie for third…

