Lady Knights split two at SMSU
January 4, 2018
MCC’s Alyssa Groves gets tangled up with the Knights’ No. 1 Brooke Thomsen and Jackie Dressen on a rebound attempt.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Lady Knights played two games at SMSU in Marshall over the Holiday period. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Lady Knights ended their five-game losing streak with a 61-49 win over the Upsala Cardinals. On the morning commute on Thursday to play the MCC Rebels in a 10 a.m. game, the Rebels once again beat the Knights, 49- 43.
The Lady Knights jumped to a quick 17-2 advantage in the first game of the week. Jackie Dressen had seven of the points while Jonni Biren added four points. At the nine-minute mark the score was 19-9…
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |