With a little help from her friends . . . and family
January 4, 2018
Tina Haroldson (pictured with teammate Jackie Dressen), injured in a Dec. 18 game against Pipestone, sat with her teammates during last week’s games at SMSU.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Dec. 18, 2017 is a day Russell-Tyler-Ruthton basketball player Tina Haroldson will remember most likely for the rest of her life.
And not in a good way.
That was the day the senior guard on the RTR Knights basketball team saw her high school sports career end with a thud…or more aptly, a pop. The Knights girls basketball team was facing the Pipestone Arrows at home on that Monday evening when Haroldson took a sharp left to drive around an opposing defender and suddenly dropped to the floor in pain.
For the full story, and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |