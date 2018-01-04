With a little help from her friends . . . and family



Tina Haroldson (pictured with teammate Jackie Dressen), injured in a Dec. 18 game against Pipestone, sat with her teammates during last week’s games at SMSU.



By Mark Wilmes

Dec. 18, 2017 is a day Russell-Tyler-Ruthton basketball player Tina Haroldson will remember most likely for the rest of her life.

And not in a good way.

That was the day the senior guard on the RTR Knights basketball team saw her high school sports career end with a thud…or more aptly, a pop. The Knights girls basketball team was facing the Pipestone Arrows at home on that Monday evening when Haroldson took a sharp left to drive around an opposing defender and suddenly dropped to the floor in pain.

