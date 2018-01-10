Council hires new police officer



Former Tyler police officer Eric Bloch.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

City Administrator Robert Wolfington told the council that the personnel committee has ac­cepted the recommendation of Police Chief John Spindler to of­fer the vacant police officer po­sition to A.J. Anderson at Mon­day evening’s regular Tyler City Council meeting. A starting sal­ary of $19.00 per hour plus ben­efits will be implemented. The council voted unanimously to hire Anderson with a six-month probationary period. Spindler said Anderson was enthusiastic about the new position…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.