Council hires new police officer
January 10, 2018
Former Tyler police officer Eric Bloch.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
City Administrator Robert Wolfington told the council that the personnel committee has accepted the recommendation of Police Chief John Spindler to offer the vacant police officer position to A.J. Anderson at Monday evening’s regular Tyler City Council meeting. A starting salary of $19.00 per hour plus benefits will be implemented. The council voted unanimously to hire Anderson with a six-month probationary period. Spindler said Anderson was enthusiastic about the new position…
