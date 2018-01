By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team defeated the Luverne Car­dinals 134.85-120.45 at The Barn on Jan. 5.

“We probably had our best performances overall this season,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We post­ed our second best team score and know that we are capable of great things!”…

For the fulls story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.