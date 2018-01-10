Lady Knights down Lady Panthers 51-35
Jonni Biren works around Ellsworth’s Lizzie Chapa during Thursday’s game.
By Jim Kopel
The Ellsworth Panthers came to Tyler last Thursday to battle the Lady Knights in non-conference action. Both teams were like the weather, cold, especially in the first three quarters of the game when it came to making baskets.
The first nine minutes saw the Panthers with a one-point lead. Mya Christensen would give the Lady Knights a lead with a 3-point play to make the score 13-11…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |