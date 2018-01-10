Lady Knights down Lady Panthers 51-35



Jonni Biren works around Ellsworth’s Lizzie Chapa during Thursday’s game.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Ellsworth Panthers came to Tyler last Thurs­day to battle the Lady Knights in non-conference action. Both teams were like the weather, cold, es­pecially in the first three quarters of the game when it came to making baskets.

The first nine minutes saw the Panthers with a one-point lead. Mya Chris­tensen would give the Lady Knights a lead with a 3-point play to make the score 13-11…

