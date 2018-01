By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The annual Knights of Co­lumbus free throw shoot­ing contest will be held Jan. 19 at the Tyler gym. The shooting will start at 4 p.m. The varsity girls and boys will play MACCRAY in a doubleheader later in the evening.

Any girl or boy, ages nine through 14, may participate in the contest…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.