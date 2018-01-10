New owner, name at Pluto Boes Legal



Melanie Boes, new owner of Pluto Boes Legal of Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

Pluto Legal of Tyler announced last week that the law office is under new ownership and will now be known as Pluto Boes Legal. New owner Melanie Boes said the firm will continue to offer clients the same service they have known in the past, with the addition of areas in which she specializes.

“We’re going to continue practicing the way Pluto Legal has practiced during its previous years in business,” Boes said. “We’re going to add my specialization, which is guardianship/conservatorship law.”

