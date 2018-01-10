RTR girls and boys use the brooms as they dust off the Bluejays

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The basketball troops of RTR traveled to Prins­burg last Friday in a dou­bleheader with the CMCS Bluejays. Both teams were highly successful as the RTR girls beat the Bluejays 55-44 while the RTR boys ran to their ninth straight win with a 58-27 victory over the home team.

The RTR girls had a close one with the Lady Bluejays during the first half. The score was tied at 11 at the middle of the first half with neither team making many shots…

The RTR boys used a rapid scoring burst to end the first half as they would rattle off seven quick points in 30 seconds to have a nice 17-point lead at the break when the score was 36 to 19…

