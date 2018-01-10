Snow Week scheduled at RTR



RTR High School’s 2018 Snow Week candidates, from left to right, are Boone Van Overbeke, Hunter Vanlerberghe, Johannah Nielsen, Morgan Johnson, Jackie Dressen, Mya Christensen, Jared Baartman, and Andrew Williams.

By Mark Wilmes

RTR High School Snow Week candidates for 2018 were revealed Friday morning in front of the student body. Queen candidates are Mya Christensen, Jackie Dressen, Morgan Johnson, Johannah Nielsen and Gabby Thooft. King candidates will be Jared Baartman, Boone Van Overbeke, Hunter Vanlerberghe and Andrew Williams.

Coronation is planned for Jan. 12 between games of a boys/girls double header basketball game with Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg. The girls’ game will begin at 6 p.m.

Queen candidate Gabby Thooft.