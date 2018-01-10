Superintendent search begins at RTR



Sandy Gundlach, Director of School Board Services for the MSBA.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



On Wednesday, Jan. 3 the RTR School Board held a special reorganizational meeting at the middle school cafeteria in Russell. A work session was also held for the upcoming superintendent search, during which the board met with Sandy Gundlach, Director of School Board Services for the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA). The MSBA will be advertising for the position on behalf of the RTR School District. Gundlach said applications that come in will be reviewed by a panel of three or four staff members. They will subject each of the applicants to the criteria set by the RTR board and pass on qualifying applicants to the district.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.