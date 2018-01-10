VanDeVere elected county chairperson



Mic VanDeVere (left) was elected Chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners by his fellow commissioners. Joe Drietz (right) was elected Vice-Chairman.

By Tammy Mathison

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held their first meeting of 2018 on Tuesday, Jan. 2, with several beginning-of-the-year annual items on the agenda for approval.

The first order of business was to elect the 2018 Board Chair. Commissioner Joe Drietz nominated Commissioner Mic VanDeVere, with this motion seconded by Commissioner Corey Sik and approved unanimously. Commissioner and out-going Board Chairman Rick Hamer was not present.

