Grizzly gymnasts defeat the Marshall Tigers on Jan. 15
January 18, 2018
By Grizzly Sportswriters
On a cold Monday night, Jan. 15 at The Barn, the Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team defeated the Marshall Tigers 130.75 to 17.625.
“Monday meets are always tough,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “You’re coming off no practice and are usually a little sluggish. We did some great things tonight and know we also have some things to work on.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |