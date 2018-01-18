Grizzly gymnasts defeat the Marshall Tigers on Jan. 15

By Grizzly Sportswriters

On a cold Monday night, Jan. 15 at The Barn, the Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team defeated the Marshall Tigers 130.75 to 17.625.

“Monday meets are al­ways tough,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “You’re coming off no practice and are usually a little sluggish. We did some great things tonight and know we also have some things to work on.”

