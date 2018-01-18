Gymnasts second at Farmington



Surf’s up! The Hendricks-RTR Grizzlies participated in the Farmington Gymnastics Invitational on Jan. 13. They’re pictured after winning the annual dance competition following the regular gymastics competition. Greta Johnson and Brynn Peterson are pictured in front, left to right. Standing, left to right, are Katie Ekema, Kaylee Johnson, Sophie Johnson, Cora Hofer, Maddie Ekema, Calin Kor, Sarena Schwartz and Mercedes Hicks.

By Grizzly Sportswriters

It was a cold day out­side, but there was a festive Hawaiian beach-themed atmosphere in­side at the Farmington Gymnastics Invitational on Jan. 13. The seven-team meet including both varsity and junior varsity competitors from Farmington, Hendricks- RTR, White Bear Lake, Red Wing, Faribault and Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Grizzlies did well on both levels, finishing second in the varsity behind host team Farmington, scor­ing 132.3 points…

