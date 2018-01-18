Knights run to important conference win over D-B

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The big crowd in the RTR gym was ready for a close game between the RTR Knights and the Daw­son-Boyd Blackjacks. Both clubs had winning records and were expected to be a threat come postseason.

The game started for the Knights as most of their games this year started. Garrett Kern had a couple of steals which resulted in two baskets and four points. Three buckets by Westin Kirk and a 3-point­er by Kern and suddenly the score was 20-5 for the home team…

