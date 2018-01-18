Ocampo achieves second recertification

Enrico Ocampo, MD, Endocrinology, Avera Medical Group, recently achieved his second recertification in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism from the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Maintaining board certification demonstrates that a physician has the most current clinical judgment, skills and attitudes essential for the delivery of excellent patient care. Recertification is required every 10 years after initial board certification.

