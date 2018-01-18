RTR benches come through with sweeps of KMS Saints



Chloe Hess launches a shot against KMS as the Knights notched their fourth straight win.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Sometimes it takes some reserves to take over when the game is on the line. Last Friday at the RTR gym the KMS Fighting Saints gave both the RTR girls and boys all they could handle. Both teams were down by a point with nine minutes to go in the game. In both games a bench player or two came to the rescue. The Lady Knights and the Knights both managed to win their games by scores of 52-37 and 51-41, re­spectively.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Carter Hansen puts up a shot in a crowd during Friday’s win over KMS.