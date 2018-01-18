Thooft, Vanlerberghe named 2017 Snow Queen and Snow King



RTR’s 2018 Snow Week Royalty — Hunter Vanlerberghe and Gabby Thooft

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



It was an action-packed evening at RTR High School on Friday. A double-header basketball event saw both the Knight girls and boys face off with the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, coming away with victories in each game…

Between games was the 2018 Snow Week coronation…

Last year’s Snow Week Queen Grace Ekema had the task of crowning the new royalty. She placed crowns on the heads of Vanlerberghe and Thooft for 2018 King and Queen.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.