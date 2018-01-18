Town hall planning meeting Jan. 30

By Mark Wilmes

A “town hall” meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. at The Rock in downtown Tyler to help shape the future of Æbleskiver Days and the Tyler Area Community Club (TACC). Citizens who are interested in where our annual town celebration and events are headed should attend this important meeting.

TACC President Kathy Guida asks that not only Community Club members, but also representatives from Danebod, the City of Tyler, and the Fun at the Fairgrounds group attend to talk about this year’s Æbleskiver Days event…

