Forty-five shooters take part in free throw contest



Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest winners, left to right in front, are Jayden Schreurs, Laken Baartman, Cassandra Reese, Blake Christianson and Tyler Wichmann; in back are Avery Schreurs, Kate Cowell, Lexi Schreurs, Ally Nelson, Cody Wichmann, Dylan Anderson and Aiden Wichmann.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

There were 45 par­ticipants, 9- to 14-year-old kids, who shot free throws last Friday in the annual Knights of Colum­bus Free Throw Contest. Ten different girls and boys will travel to Slayton on the 28th of January to participate in the district competition.

Laken Baartman would shoot the best of anyone on this day as she would convert 14 of 15 tosses to win the nine-year-old division for girls. Maybe the RTR girls could use her for a designated free throw shooter. Teigyn O’Leary made eight tosses to finish second.

