By Grizzly Sportswrit­ers

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team defeat­ed Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the annual Barn Bash on Jan. 19. The Grizzlies topped the Rough Riders 136.65 to 126.1 to earn the victory.

The Grizzlies came together, scoring their season best…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.