Knights continue winning run

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys used the same method of madness that they have used in the majority of games this year in beating the LQPV Eagles in the RTR gym last Tues­day. They would press on defense which resulted in quick points on offense as they would run and hide with a 21-2 advantage af­ter only seven minutes of play.

All five starters for the team were in on the action during those minutes of play. Each of them scored at least two points and had a rebound, steal or an as­sist. Midway through the first half the score was 25-8.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.