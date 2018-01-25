Lady Knights fall to Eagles

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights traveled to LQPV last Thursday to battle the 8th ranked Eagles in Cam­den Conference basket­ball. The ranking in Class 1A proved worthy as the home team used their quickness and size inside to beat the Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights were very tentative in the first minutes of play. Jackie Dressen actually made two free throws to give the Knights an early lead, but that lead was the only lead of the night for the team…

