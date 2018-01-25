Nilles wins Geography Bee



Pictured are RTR 8th grade Geography Bee finalists from Mrs. Jackie Hess’ geography class. From left to right in front are Maisie Benson Dickenson (2nd place), Julia Nilles (Champion), Kate Cowell and Calin Kor; in back are Jonah Christensen, Darrick Baartman (3rd place), Jacob Johnson, Connor Herold, Caleb Witte and Noah Johnson.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

On Thursday, Jan. 18, students in Jackie Hess’ geography class competed in a geography bee. Stu­dents had to get through seven rounds of classroom questions before getting to the final round last week. The finals were held in the lunchroom at the middle school in Russell.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.