RTR teams split double-header with MACCRAY



The Knights’ Westin Kirk puts up a shot in the lane against MACCRAY Friday evening.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR basketball squads, perfect in five dou­bleheaders this year, final­ly had that string broken last Friday in Tyler. Before the biggest crowd of the year, the MACCRAY girls beat the Lady Knights by a score of 50 to 28. The RTR boys continued on their winning ways by beating the Wolverines 72-32.

The Lady Knights did not bring their shooting shoes to this game. They would attempt 64 shots from the field and make only 10 of them for about 16 percent. Many of the shots were open looks. A basket here or there might have sparked the team in many parts of the game…

