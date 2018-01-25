Superintendent site visits, reference checks discussed



Newly-elected board member John Bloom at his first board meeting last Wednesday.

By Mark Wilmes

The search for a new superintendent continues for the RTR School District. Interim Superintendent Lee Warne reported that after one week of advertising for the position, a total of five applicants are currently under consideration.

Warne reported that in discussions with MSBA representative Sandy Gundlach recommended finding board members willing to do site visits and call references.

