Terhark still going forward after 50 years



Jerry Terhark received a plaque for 50 years of service to the Tyler Lumber Company from General Manager Lonnie Lambertus after last week’s annual meeting. Pictured left to right— Jerry’s son Jamie Terhark, daughter Jenn Buse, and wife Beth Terhark were on hand for the event.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Jerry Terhark of Tyler was honored last week for 50 years of service to the Tyler Lumber Company after the close of the annual meeting. Terhark was hired in 1968 to work in the yard at the local lumber cooperative. In 1985 he took over as general manager, a position he held for 24 years.

Current general manager Lonnie Lambertus took over for Terhark in 2009 when he stepped down to go back to working in the yard. Lambertus presented him with a plaque signifying 50 years with the company and lauded Terhark for his loyalty to the company.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.