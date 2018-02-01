All teams win two games at the Dairy Classic in Russell
February 1, 2018
Jonah Christensen finishes off a fast break with a score against Minneota on Saturday.
The Knights boys win two games for championship
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sport
The 35th annual Dairy Classic saw only three teams participating this year. The three teams played a round-robin affair with each team getting to play two games. Each school that participated, RTR, Minneota and Adrian, won two games for their schools.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
Filed under School, Sports |
Lexi Schreurs launches a shot during Saturday morning’s game against Minneota in the Russell Dairy Classic.