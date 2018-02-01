Grizzlies edge Yankton Gazelles



Brynn Peterson performs her floor routine at The Barn on Jan. 25 in the Grizzlies’ match-up against Yankton, South Dakota. Peterson placed second on the floor with a personal best score of 8.1.

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Grizzly Gymnastics Team hosted the Yankton Ga­zelles on Jan. 25 at The Barn. The Grizzlies topped the Gazelles 132.075 to 130.375. This is the second year the Gazelles made the long trek to The Barn from southeast South Dakota, filling a void in their late season schedule.

“We struggled a bit on bars and the balance beam, but it was great to get the win,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “Yankton beat us last year at the Barn Bash, so it was nice to come out on top this season.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.