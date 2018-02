By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Grizzly Gymnastics Team finished second at the Deuel Invitational on Jan. 27. The Cardinals won the meet with 141.05 points followed by Hendricks-RTR with a season high 137.15. MilĀ­bank came in third (130.1) followed by Chamberlain (122.55), Britton (121.8) and Sisseton (120.5).

