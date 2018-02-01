Knights win big conference battle against Lakers, 64-56
February 1, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR and Lakeview Laker fans were all primed for an important Camden Conference tilt between their two teams last Thursday in Tyler. The Knights were coming into the game with a 15-game winning streak while the Lakers had a nine-game winning streak. One team was going to go away from the game quite disappointed.
The Knights had their fans going as they would start with a 14 to 0 run to start the game. Carter Hansen would score eight points while Westin Kirk and Garrett Kern had the other six points. At the nine-minute mark the score was 22-10 for the Knights.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |