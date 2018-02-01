Lady Knights even record



The Knights’ Jackie Dressen puts up a shot over Lakeview forward Lizzie Grube during Friday evening’s game against the Lakers.



By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls evened their overall record with a convincing win over the Lakeview Lakers last Fri­day in Tyler. After scoring only 28 and 29 points in their last two games, the Lady Knights put up 45 points in beating the Lak­ers 45-26.

Jackie Dressen scored the first seven points for the team as they would have a 23-8 score on the scoreboard with five min­utes remaining in the first half. The score at the inter­mission was 28-15 for the Knights.

