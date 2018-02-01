Lady Knights even record
February 1, 2018
The Knights’ Jackie Dressen puts up a shot over Lakeview forward Lizzie Grube during Friday evening’s game against the Lakers.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls evened their overall record with a convincing win over the Lakeview Lakers last Friday in Tyler. After scoring only 28 and 29 points in their last two games, the Lady Knights put up 45 points in beating the Lakers 45-26.
Jackie Dressen scored the first seven points for the team as they would have a 23-8 score on the scoreboard with five minutes remaining in the first half. The score at the intermission was 28-15 for the Knights.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |