RTR advances in one-act play competition in Pipestone

Max Schardin, Emily Kern(above) and Alex Duus (below) rehearsing for the RTR High School one act play, “All Out.” The RTR play advanced to Section competition with a second place finish on Saturday in Pipestone.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The RTR Drama Department competed Saturday in the subsection one-act play competition in Pipestone with their performance of “All Out.” The RTR team placed second, with Pipestone Area taking first place. Both teams will advance to section competition on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Redwood Valley High School in Redwood Falls.

The RTR students will perform at approximately 3 p.m. All performances on Saturday are open to the public. Only the first place team will advance to the state competition the following week.

