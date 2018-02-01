RTR students participate in festival



RTR band members participated in the Southwest Minnesota Band Directors Association Honor Band concert at SMSU in Marshall on Saturday, Jan. 20 with students from 28 schools. Pictured from top: 6-8th graders under the direction of Chris Miller of Tyler; freshmen and sophomores under the direction of John Aboud of Algona, Iowa; juniors and seniors under the direction of John Ginocchio of Marshall. Students rehearsed music for much of the day, culminating in a late afternoon concert.

By Mark Wilmes

On Saturday, Jan. 20, students from a total of 28 schools gathered in Mar­shall for the Southwest Minnesota Band Direc­tors Association (SWMB­DA) Honor Band Festival. Three clinicians were on hand to direct the different age groups, including Chris Miller of Tyler directing the 6-8 Honor Band, John Aboud of Algona, Iowa directing the 9-10 Honor Band, and Dr. John Ginoc­chio of SMSU directing the 11-12 Honor Band.

